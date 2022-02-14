Bengal civic polls: TMC to make clean sweep, Mamata Banerjee congratulates people for mandate

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Monday is all set to make a clean sweep in West Bengal civic polls with its candidates leading in all four municipal corporations.

In Asansol, the TMC is leading in 54 wards out of the total 106, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 4 wards. In Biddhannagar, the ruling party is leading in 39 wards out of a total of 41 while Congress is leading in one ward. In Chandannagar, the TMC is leading in 19 wards out of 32 while Left Front leading in one. In Siliguri, the ruling party is leading in 38 wards out of a total of 47 while BJP and Left Front are leading in 4 wards each.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people in these four civic bodies for voting for her party. “I want to congratulate the people for giving us this mandate. The election was held peacefully. The State Election Commission and administration played important roles to ensure people cast their votes. There was no trouble anywhere during polling. This verdict will allow us to work for the people with more determination. I would urge our workers and leaders not to respond to any provocation,” said Banerjee while speaking to a Bengali news channel.

The TMC supremo also announced that state minister and senior party leader Gautam Deb will become the Mayor of Siliguri. “In other civic boards, a discussion will be held on who will become the mayor. But for Siliguri Gautam Deb will become the mayor as he is the senior-most leader there,” said Banerjee.

She also slammed the BJP for pursuing negative politics and doing no work for the people of North Bengal.

In 2015 when elections to these four civic boards were last held, the TMC had won Asansol, Biddhannagar and Chandannagar civic bodies while the Left-Congress alliance the Siliguri civic body.

Amidst sporadic incidents of violence, over 71 per cent polling was registered in elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal on Saturday.