Bengal CID arrests absconding retired cop Bharati Ghosh’s bodyguard from Delhi

A team of Kolkata Criminal Investigation Department flew down to Delhi and arrested Sujit Mondal, an absconder in connection with the ongoing probe of cheating and extortion case against former Cop Bharati Ghosh. Mondal was arrested Saturday at around 10:35 am from Hamilton Hotel of Panchsheel Park in New Delhi.

“He has been arrested from Delhi today in connection with Daspur case”, confirmed IG Ashok Kumar Prasad (CID).

As per CID officials, he has been arrested under Section 384-385 (Extortion), 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion), 119 (Public servant committing offence), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 486 (selling goods marked with counterfeit property mark), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under Prevention of Corruption act. Mondal is a resident of Sonapur area and had been on the run since the case was registered.

In the month of July, Mondal was successful in evading arrest in Mumbai where a team of officials were placed to catch him. Sujit Mondal had arrived at a Mumbai police station accompanied by another person to lodge a complaint against Chandan Majhi, complainant of the Daspur case.

State CID has already submitted a charge-sheet against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh marking her as an absconder along with eight others at Ghatal court in West Midnapore. Apart from Ghosh, her bodyguard Sujit Mondal was also shown as an absconder in the chargesheet. All the accused were charged under sections of forgery, extortion and Prevention of Corruption Act.

So far seven have been arrested in the case including four police officials — former Circle Inspector of Ghatal Subhankar Dey, former Officer-in-Charge of Daspur police station Pradip Rath, former OC of Ghatal Chitta Pal and Assistant Sub-Inspector Debasish Das. A businessman from Ghatal, Bimal Gharai and Rajmangal Singh, caretaker of Ghosh’s flat at Madurdaha in Kolkata was also arrested. It may be mentioned that the state CID had taken up the case on basis of a complaint of extortion and criminal conspiracy at Daspur police station in the month of February.

The CID sleuths in the chargesheet also mentioned about the huge amount of cash and gold jewellery that was recovered from a series of raids at flats owned by Ghosh as well as from lockers of a nationalised bank branch in the state during the course of the investigation. The chargesheet stated that gold was taken from traders assuring a high rate of return after demonetisation was announced.