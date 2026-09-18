Bangiya Christiya Pariseba alleges 26 persecution cases, seeks CM Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention

Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, a forum representing more than 1.3 million Catholic and non-Catholic Believers Christians in West Bengal, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleging 26 cases of persecution over the past three months and seeking his intervention over what it described as growing security concerns facing the community.

The memorandum, dated September 17 and signed by the organisation’s founding state secretary Herod Mullick, alleges that Christians, churches and community institutions in several districts are facing “systematic false narratives, malicious propaganda, physical violence, and targeted harassment”.

“We write to you on behalf of the Christian community of West Bengal — representing over 1.3 million Catholic and non-Catholic believers across the state with deep distress, profound pain, and a growing sense of vulnerability,” the memorandum said.