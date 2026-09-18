Bangiya Christiya Pariseba alleges 26 persecution cases, seeks CM Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention

Christian forum says 11 FIRs registered in three months; seeks directions for prompt registration of complaints and protection for churches

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 01:35 AM IST
Bengal christian community, persecution cases, christian community, persecution cases, Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, christian community, Bangiya Christiya Pariseba alleges Bengal persecution cases, Bengal persecution cases, Suvendu Adhikari, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses the Annapurna Divas event, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modis 76th birthday, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, a forum representing more than 1.3 million Catholic and non-Catholic Believers Christians in West Bengal, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleging 26 cases of persecution over the past three months and seeking his intervention over what it described as growing security concerns facing the community.

The memorandum, dated September 17 and signed by the organisation’s founding state secretary Herod Mullick, alleges that Christians, churches and community institutions in several districts are facing “systematic false narratives, malicious propaganda, physical violence, and targeted harassment”.

“We write to you on behalf of the Christian community of West Bengal — representing over 1.3 million Catholic and non-Catholic believers across the state with deep distress, profound pain, and a growing sense of vulnerability,” the memorandum said.

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According to the organisation, 26 cases of persecution have been recorded over the past three months, of which 11 have resulted in the registration of FIRs. It claimed that several other incidents remained unreported.

The organisation also alleged administrative inaction, claiming that victims were “blocked or discouraged” from filing FIRs. It expressed concern over what it described as attempts by public figures to justify vigilante actions as “public protests”.

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The forum has sought an urgent meeting with the chief minister, along with a delegation of clergy and community leaders, to present what it described as verified facts.

It has also sought directions to district police to register FIRs without delay and conduct impartial investigations. Other demands include adequate police protection for vulnerable churches and prayer halls and safeguards against action based on what the organisation termed “unverified fundamentalist propaganda”.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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