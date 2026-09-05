Bengal: Christian groups stop house prayers after attacks, government points to ‘forced conversions’

In several districts of West Bengal, Christian groups have suspended house prayers and visits following a series of attacks on prayer meetings, including one in Uluberia in Howrah over a week ago, where police had to rescue the pastor and the congregation.
There have also been reports of disruption of a burial in Purba Bardhaman, and vandalization of an under-construction church in Subhasgram in South 24 Parganas on July 5.
In a video that went viral, a mob entered a house in Uluberia on August 23 while Sunday prayers were on, and claiming “forced conversions”, beat up the gathering and ransacked the premises. Pastor Mithun Hazra told The Indian Express that like every Sunday, they had “rented a house for a prayer meeting, where around 60 people, men and women, were gathered”. “Prayers started around 11 am. At around 3 pm, a mob chanting slogans barged in. They assaulted me and others… ransacked the house, destroyed the sound system, podium, tables, chairs, and fans. They beat up men and women.”
The pastor said police rescued them and took them to hospital. “After treatment, we went to the police station and filed a complaint. Since that day, we have not held house prayers in the area.”
Superintendent of Police, Howrah Rural, Amit Verma confirmed receiving a complaint. “An FIR has been registered. Investigation is on.” No arrests have been made in the case.
Herod Mullick, founder of the Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (Bengal Christian Council), said what happened at Uluberia was “not a stray incident”. “There have been a series of such attacks recently… We are providing legal help to the victims, who are scared,” Mullick said, adding that last Sunday (August 30) too, incidents were reported during house prayers, at Jagatballavpur in Howrah and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas.
On August 14, there was an attack on a gathering at the St Claret Church in Sahanagar, Purba Bardhaman district, with a funeral disrupted and mourners allegedly assaulted.
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Parish Priest-In-Charge Father Samuel Hembrom told The Indian Express that the mob demanded “to see the papers for the burial ground”. “We said give us some time to get them from the church… we protested. But they did not allow the burial. The body had already been lowered into the grave, the mob took it out. The body had to be taken to another cemetery in Bardhaman town,” said Hembrom.
The Father said he sent a complaint to the Superintendent of Police and Block Development Officer by email. “Nothing happened.”
The SP, Purba Bardhaman, Pushpa, told The Indian Express: “The woman who died did not belong to the area. So people here objected and tried to prevent the burial. Locals also claimed the land where the burial was happening was not a cemetery but private land. We are checking the land records.”
On mourners being roughed up, the officer said: “I don’t think there was an assault. However, I will check with the local police station. There was a law and order problem and police priority was to control that.”
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On August 25, an attack was reported on a prayer meeting at a house in Ghusuri in Howrah. Father Suraj Saroj of Church of the Grace said: “Community members were beaten up and some people were injured. I tried to reason with the mob, but they refused to understand.”
Saroj alleged that police made them wait for hours at the station, and then “enquired about the church, funds and credentials”. “We did not file a complaint. We have decided to suspend all house prayers, visits.”
Police refused to comment on the matter.
On August 26, a group gathered for a prayer meeting at a house in Check Milepost village in Purba Medinipur allegedly saw a similar incident, with the pastor and his wife beaten up and taken to the local police station.
“They were chanting slogans and said we were forcefully converting people… Our community members called up our lawyers, who came to the police station and had us released. Out of fear, we did not file a complaint,” Pastor Joy Sutradhar said over the phone. Later, Herod Mullick said, they filed a police complaint through email.
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SP, Purba Medinipur, Angshuman Saha did not respond to calls.
Debdutta Majhi, the president of the Hindu right-wing Singha Bahini, one of the groups blamed for the attacks, said: “In Uluberia and other places, forced conversions with the lure of money are rampant. We are protesting against this. It cannot be allowed to continue.”
Kshudiram Tudu, the West Bengal Minister for Tribal Development and Minority Affairs, told The Indian Express: “Praying is a religious choice, and our government doesn’t believe in disturbing anyone’s personal beliefs. But if forced conversions – not those by choice – are happening, then law will take its course. One has the right to file a complaint.”
CPI(M) state secretary Md Selim said: “In other BJP-ruled states too, such things have happened. It is the right of the people to practise their religion, and we will fight to ensure this in Bengal.”
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TMC spokesperson Pradeepta Mukherjee accused the BJP of doing “politics of fear”. “It has now become part of their job, to dub Muslims as foreigners and attack houses of Christian community members.”
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha said, “l would not like to comment on this… I am not aware of any such incidents.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More