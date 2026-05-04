Bengal Chief Secy orders no files to be removed as Central forces guard Nabanna

The Governor asked the chief secretary to ensure all files and documents of the government are secured. Soon after that, the chief secretary issued the circular and ordered the deployment of Central forces at all government offices. (WB Rajyabhawan)

West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala on Monday afternoon ordered all department secretaries not to remove or take away any “important file or paper” from the state secretariat Nabanna or other state administration offices in Kolkata.

The circular was issued around 3 pm as soon as it became clear that the BJP was coming to power with a landslide victory, ending the TMC’s 15-year-long rule in the state.

“All Departmental Secretaries and Heads of Offices are requested to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged, or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying/scanning shall be permitted. Further, all files/important papers/communication shall be properly accounted for,” the order read.