West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to retire today, serve Mamata as her chief advisor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, whose release the Centre had asked for, has not accepted the extension offered to him, and Monday will be his last day of service. He will now serve the CM as her chief advisor and won’t be going to New Delhi, Banerjee said.

She also added that Harikrishna Dwivedi will be the next Bengal chief secretary.

On Monday, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she was “shocked and stunned” by the “unilateral order” from the Centre and won’t be relieving Bandyopadhyay.

“I must confess that I have been shocked and stunned by the unilateral order dated 28th May, 2021, sent to us by the Government of India, asking us to release Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, so that he may join the Government of India on 31st May, 2021, the normal date of his superannuation. The unilateral ‘order’ comes without any prior consultation whatsoever with the government of West Bengal, without any volition/option of the officer, without meeting any of the pre-conditions of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and other applicable laws under reference. The unilateral order/directive is legally untenable, historically unprecedented and wholly unconstitutional,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to recall Bandyopadhyay to Delhi, Banerjee on Monday said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “behaving like autocrats such as Hitler and Stalin”.

Bandyopadhyay’s recall order to Delhi had come hours after Mamata Banerjee skipped a Cyclone Yaas review meeting with PM Modi, preferring to meet him briefly at the Kalaikunda air base in Bengal after his helicopter landed before leaving for another meeting.