Bengal Chemicals gets state govt nod to produce HCQ

Bengal Chemicals is the only public sector unit that manufactures anti-malarial drug in India. (Photo: Partha Paul) Bengal Chemicals is the only public sector unit that manufactures anti-malarial drug in India. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The state government on Friday granted permission to the country’s first and oldest pharmaceutical company to manufacture hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the much talked about drug to fight against COVID-19 infection.

The West Bengal Directorate of Drugs Control gave necessary license to Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) to produce HCQ.

The Kolkata-based Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, the only public sector unit that manufactures anti-malarial drug in India, recently applied for a licence to produce HCQ soon.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, a senior official of the company requested the state government to grant them licence to that it could produce the drug. After getting the sanction, the Public Sector Undertaking will now be able to manufacture hydroxychloroquine tablet IP 200 and 400 mg.

“Now we can manufacture the tablet, subject to availability of raw material. We are fully equipped to produce the drug. If raw materials are made available, then we will start our work soon and will be able to produce the drug next week,” said a senior official of the company.

According to official, the company has the capacity of producing 10 lakh tablets every day.

Use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis has been suggested by a section of experts to combat Covid-19 infection. Recently, India agreed to export hydroxychloroquine to the US and many other countries.

