Bengal CEO blames EROs, AEROs for 60 lakh adjudication cases

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, on Monday engaged in a war of words with the association of state civil service officers over the 60 lakh pending adjudication cases in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state.

In a post on X, the CEO alleged that names were marked “under adjudication” since the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (EROs and AEROs) did not decide them after SIR hearings. “It is clarified that all cases under consideration of Hon’ble Judicial Officers have been marked as “Under Adjudication” in the Electoral Roll published on 28.2.2026… It will be pertinent to mention that certain names have been marked as “Under Adjudication” since the concerned EROs/AEROs did not decide on them after hearing. As a result, those names being pending were sent for adjudication by Judicial Officers as per the order of the Hon’ble Apex Court,” Agarwal posted on X.