Friday, Sep 02, 2022

West Bengal: CBI arrests Trinamool leader Raju Sahani in chit fund scam

CBI officials say they have recovered Rs 80 lakh, a firearm with live cartridges and a lot of property-related documents from the Halishahar municipality chairman in connection with a 2018 case.

Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe CBI alleges that Sahani and others misappropriated funds of a company called Sunmarg Welfare Organisation.

Trinamool Congress leader and Halishahar municipality chairman Raju Sahani was arrested by the CBI on Friday in a chit fund scam case registered in Kolkata in October 2018.

“We have recovered Rs 80 lakh, a firearm with live cartridges and many property-related documents. He has been arrested in connection with a probe into a ponzi scam,” a CBI official told The Indian Express.

The CBI alleges that Sahani and others misappropriated funds of a company called Sunmarg Welfare Organisation. Before arresting him, the agency searched his home. It had earlier arrested Burdwan municipality chairman Pranab Chatterjee in the case.

The trustees of Sunmarg Welfare Organisation are alleged to have failed to repay the maturity amount, cheated investors, closed down its branches and fled, according to CBI sources.

The other accused in the case are Soumyarup Bhowmik, Chandra Shekhar Sabat, Brajo Gopal Dutta, Tufan Paul and Surajit Sarkar, the sources said.

In May 2014, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to take over investigations of all ponzi scams in West Bengal and Odisha, in which lakhs of depositors were duped.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:17:22 pm
