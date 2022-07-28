Bengal: Candidates say graft in college recruitment also

July 28, 2022 3:18:26 am
Members of the Empaneled Candidates Organization (ECO) for West Bengal College Service Commission, 2018 submitted a deputation against alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of professors, on Wednesday at Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata.
Secretary of ECO for CSC 2018 Binay Krishan Pal said, “We have submitted a deputation today to Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu along with evidence of corruption,” said Pal. In a press release issued by the organization, the candidates claimed, “The irregularities in the WBCSC recruitment process are tied to the School Service Commission and Primary TET scam.”
On July 22, the Enforcement Directorate recovered over Rs 21 crore cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of minister Partha Chatterjee. while probing charges of corruption in the school jobs recruitment process. Chatterjee was the state’s education minister in 2018.
