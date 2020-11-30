Bengal: Campuses to stay shut, online classes to go on

Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said classes in colleges and universities in Bengal would continue online in December.

After a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors of state universities, Chatterjee said campuses “cannot be opened for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic under the present circumstances.”

“Both undergraduate and postgraduate classes will continue to be held online. The higher education department is of the view, that classes cannot take place on the campuses under the present circumstances,” said the minister.

He added hat higher educational institutions can also extend the admission process by another 15 days at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. “The curriculum for both UG and PG levels will be curtailed in consultation with the respective university authorities,” the minister added.

Last month, the state government said it was mulling to restart on-campus activities in state-run higher educational institutes from December 1, depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 3,367 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of discharged persons number again gone down and today 3445 persons cured from Covid-19.

The number of active cases further decreased and became 24,405. The total death toll in the state is now 8,376.

