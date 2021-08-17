Bengal: Call centre racket busted, 6 ‘cheat many with loan bait’, arrested

Six people were arrested from Barrackpore area in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday for allegedly running a fraudulent loan scheme through call centres operated from various parts of the state.

According to police, the accused would trap people on the pretext of loans and charging processing fees in return. Manoj Sahani, Rajdeep Dey, Rishab Choudhary, Kaushik Halder, Manoj Kumar Shah and Rajesh Pandey were arrested during a raid at Pincol area under the Noapara police station limits.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the racket was extended up to Dum Dum police station area and other parts of West Bengal. It (the extent of the racket) is being investigated and victims identified,” said a senior police officer.

Police have recovered fake documents, a laptop and 17 mobile phones during the raid.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery), 471 (using fake documents as genuine), 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

On August 9, two fake call centres were raided by Bidhannagar police and nine people were arrested. The accused were alleged to have been cheating foreigners on the pretext of providing online services. On July 27, Kolkata Police busted a fake call centre and arrested 11 people, who allegedly posed as employees of an online marketplace.