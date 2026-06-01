First Bengal Cabinet expansion signals North Bengal push, social balancing act

As many as 35 new members took oath as ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal Cabinet.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataJun 1, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Bengal cabinet expansion, Suvendu Adkhikari, Bengal Council of Ministers, Indian express newsBJP MLAs Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Sharadwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and Shankar Ghosh were sworn in as ministers. (Source: PTI/ Screengrab)
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Twenty-seven days after assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expanded his Cabinet with 35 new ministers Monday, signalling the BJP’s effort to balance regional, caste, and gender representation in its first government in the state.

The Bengal Council of Ministers expanded to 41 members under Adhikari as Governor R N Ravi administered the oath to the new members, including a former domestic worker, a journalist-turned-politician, and a bunch of first-time legislators, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata.

Earlier, Union Minister-turned-state leader Nisith Pramanik had been among the first ministers sworn in, alongside Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu. The election of Rathindra Ghosh as Speaker further strengthened North Bengal’s representation in the new government.

Of the 35 ministers sworn in, 13 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers, three as Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 19 as Ministers of State.

Also Read | West Bengal cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers inducted into the BJP government

One of the most notable appointments is Kalita Maji, the MLA from Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman district, who rose from domestic help to minister. Another prominent new face is Biraj Biswas, the young MLA from Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur, who has also been inducted into the ministry.

Among the ministers from North Bengal who took oath Monday are Biraj Biswas, Shankar Ghosh, Bishal Lama, Juyel Murmu, Anandamoy Burman, Dipak Burman, and Malati Rava Roy.

The Bengal Cabinet expansion has also brought in several new women faces, including Moumita Biswas Misra, Sumana Sarkar, Gargi Ghosh Das, and Purnima Chakraborty, indicating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s effort to strengthen women’s representation in governance.

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Several senior leaders have also found a place in the ministry. Among the prominent inductees are Arjun Singh, Dudh Kumar Mondol, Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, Tapash Roy, and Indranil Khan. Senior journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta and Jagannath Chattopadhyay have also been inducted.

Also Read | Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul: Leading lights of BJP’s Bengal Cabinet, ace veteran and key woman face

Thirteen leaders were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, including Tapash Roy, Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Manoj Oraon, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Swapan Dasgupta, Kalyan Chakraborty, Anup Kumar Das, Ajay Kumar Poddar, Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, and Dudh Kumar Mondol.

Three Minister-of-State (Independent Charge) Malati Rava Roy, Indranil Khan, and Rajesh Mahato.

Malati Rava Roy, Indranil Khan, and Rajesh Mahato took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

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Nineteen legislators were inducted as Ministers of State, including Ashok Dinda, Umesh Roy, Koushik Chowdhury, Kalita Maji, Moumita Biswas Misra, Gargi Ghosh Das, Dipankar Jana, Purnima Chakraborty, Bishal Lama, Harikrishna Bera, Anandamoy Burman, Shantanu Pramanik, Biraj Biswas, Amiya Kisku, Juyel Murmu, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami, Sumana Sarkar and Nadiar Chand Bouri.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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