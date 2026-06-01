First Bengal Cabinet expansion signals North Bengal push, social balancing act

BJP MLAs Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Sharadwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and Shankar Ghosh were sworn in as ministers. (Source: PTI/ Screengrab)

Twenty-seven days after assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expanded his Cabinet with 35 new ministers Monday, signalling the BJP’s effort to balance regional, caste, and gender representation in its first government in the state.

The Bengal Council of Ministers expanded to 41 members under Adhikari as Governor R N Ravi administered the oath to the new members, including a former domestic worker, a journalist-turned-politician, and a bunch of first-time legislators, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata.

Earlier, Union Minister-turned-state leader Nisith Pramanik had been among the first ministers sworn in, alongside Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu. The election of Rathindra Ghosh as Speaker further strengthened North Bengal’s representation in the new government.