First Bengal Cabinet expansion signals North Bengal push, social balancing act

Twenty-seven days after assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expanded his Cabinet with 35 new ministers Monday, signalling the BJP’s effort to balance regional, caste, and gender representation in its first government in the state.
The Bengal Council of Ministers expanded to 41 members under Adhikari as Governor R N Ravi administered the oath to the new members, including a former domestic worker, a journalist-turned-politician, and a bunch of first-time legislators, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata.
Earlier, Union Minister-turned-state leader Nisith Pramanik had been among the first ministers sworn in, alongside Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu. The election of Rathindra Ghosh as Speaker further strengthened North Bengal’s representation in the new government.
Of the 35 ministers sworn in, 13 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers, three as Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 19 as Ministers of State.
One of the most notable appointments is Kalita Maji, the MLA from Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman district, who rose from domestic help to minister. Another prominent new face is Biraj Biswas, the young MLA from Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur, who has also been inducted into the ministry.
Among the ministers from North Bengal who took oath Monday are Biraj Biswas, Shankar Ghosh, Bishal Lama, Juyel Murmu, Anandamoy Burman, Dipak Burman, and Malati Rava Roy.
The Bengal Cabinet expansion has also brought in several new women faces, including Moumita Biswas Misra, Sumana Sarkar, Gargi Ghosh Das, and Purnima Chakraborty, indicating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s effort to strengthen women’s representation in governance.
Story continues below this ad
Several senior leaders have also found a place in the ministry. Among the prominent inductees are Arjun Singh, Dudh Kumar Mondol, Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, Tapash Roy, and Indranil Khan. Senior journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta and Jagannath Chattopadhyay have also been inducted.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More