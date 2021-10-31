Bengal bypolls peaceful barring stray incidents: EC; 71 pc polling till 5 pm

Bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Saturday went off peacefully, barring some stray incidents of violence, the Election Commission said, adding that about 71 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in all the segments combined.

Dinhata in Cooch Behar district recorded 69.97 per cent polling till the time of filing this report, while Santipur in Nadia district logged a robust 76.14 per cent voter turnout. However, Khardah in the North 24 Parganas district saw a relatively low voter turnout of 63.90 per cent.

Gosaba in the South 24 Parganas saw brisk polling with the turnout pegged at 75.91 per cent till last reports.

While the polling was largely peaceful, a few incidents of violence were reported from the Khardah Assembly constituency. The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that the central force personnel, along with the personal security escorts of BJP candidate Joy Saha, beat up Aryadeep Sinha, the son of late Trinamool leader and the winning Khardah candidate in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Kajal Sinha.

Trinamool workers gheraoed Saha’s vehicle to protest against the alleged attack on Aryadeep. The central force personnel were seen resorting to a mild baton-charge to clear the area of protesters.

“The central force personnel lathicharged our workers. The personal security guards of the BJP candidate also beat up our leader Aryadeep Saha. He had to be admitted to a hospital in serious condition. We have taken up the matter with the Election Commission,” state minister and Trinamool’s Khardah nominee Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

Senior Trinamool leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy paid a visit to Aryadeep, who is under treatment at the Sanjivani Hospital.

However, the BJP candidate denied the allegations claiming that the Trinamool brought fake voters from neighbouring Bangladesh to win the election. “My personal security guards did not beat up anyone. The allegation is completely false. In fact, I caught hold of a person who was not a voter of this constituency. The person said he is from Bangladesh. We have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission,” Joy Saha said.

The Commission has sought a detailed report on both incidents from the returning officer.

Earlier in the day, Saha got into a heated exchange with Trinamool supporters outside a booth after he claimed to have caught a fake voter. The poll panel, however, refuted the charge.

Tension erupted during the first hour of voting at Kharadar Mahishpota School as there were complaints that school gates were kept closed during voting. BJP alleges that votes were rigged from the spot.

In another incident, senior CPM leader Tanmay Bhattacharya claimed that his car was attacked and he was injured while entering his party office in Khardah. The veteran Left leader accused ruling party workers of being behind the incident.

According to sources, Bhattacharya received some injuries too. However, the Election Commission claimed that the poll was conducted peacefully in the area.

In Dinhata, Trinamool candidate Udayan Guha accused Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik of entering a polling booth with armed guards in uniform. “This is unacceptable as a person cannot enter a polling booth with armed guards. We have complained to the EC in this regard,” Guha said.

The Union minister, however, labelled the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

In Gosaba, BJP candidate Subrata Mondal was accused of moving around with his party symbol during a mock-polling exercise. In Santipur, BJP candidate Niranjan Biswas was also accused of violating election norms.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur seats were held as the two sitting MPs ¬ Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar ¬ did not take oath even after winning the respective constituencies in the Assembly polls earlier this year. This after they were directed by their party top brass to remain members of Parliament.

Bypolls to Khardaha and Gosaba were necessitated by the deaths of the winning Trinamool candidates.

The poll panel made tight security arrangements and directed all stakeholders to maintain Covid-19 protocols. It deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 companies in Santipur, 20 companies in Khardaha and 23 companies in Gosaba.