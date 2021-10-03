Bengal bypolls: CM Mamata Banerjee leading in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in other 2 seats also

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading by a margin of 2,799 votes at the end of the first round of counting for the Bhabanipur assembly bypoll. A total of 21 rounds of counting will be held for the bypoll which was held on September 30.

Meanwhile, the TMC is also leading in two seats of Murshidabad district where elections were held on the same day.

In the Jangipur assembly constituency, TMC candidate Jakir Hossain is leading by 1,717 votes after the first round of counting and in Samserganj, TMC MLA Amirul Islam is leading by 1,140 votes after the second round of counting.

About 57 per cent polling was registered in the prestigious Bhabanipur constituency on Thursday where Mamata Banerjee is contesting to hold on to her Chief Ministerial post. The voting has been largely peaceful and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported.