Bengal bypoll: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo lead both seats

Former Union-ministers-turned-TMC-candidates Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo are leading from Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies respectively after initial rounds of counting.

Sinha is leading by a margin of over 17,000 votes after the second round of counting, with BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in second place.

While TMC has so far received 47.10 per cent vote share in Asansol, BJP has got 37.59 per cent and the CPM 10.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, after the fifth round of counting, Babul Supriyo is leading the Ballygunge Assembly seat by a margin of 8,498 votes. Supriyo has received 16,548 votes, while CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim is a distant second getting 8,049 votes. Congress candidate Kamaruzzaman Chowdhury bagged 2,820 and BJP candidate Keya Ghosh got 1,418 votes. While TMC received 58.84 per cent votes, CPM got 25.33 per cent and the BJP 4.26 per cent.

“It is still early to say anything, but I feel people have voted for us in huge numbers. Let us enjoy the day,” Supriyo said.

Amidst sporadic incidents of violence, about 53 per cent polling was recorded till in bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

The Asansol seat fell vacant after former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP Member of Parliament from the seat from where he won the election in 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was made the TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata, which fell vacant after the demise of former state minister and veteran party leader Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.