Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four Assembly seats

The TMC is leading with massive margins after initial rounds of counting in all four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls were held on October 30. Bypolls were held for Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba seats.

Former TMC MLA Udayan Guha is leading at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district by a margin of 91,064 votes after the eleventh round of counting. The BJP candidate Ashok Mondal is a distant second. In Santipur constituency in Nadia district, TMC candidate Brajakishore Goswami is leading by a margin of 12,981 votes after the fourth round of counting. The BJP had won both these seats in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

In Gosaba constituency in South 24 Parganas district, TMC candidate Subrata Mondal is leading by a huge margin of 1,07,366 votes after the twelfth round of counting. At Khardaha seat in North 24 Parganas district, state minister and TMC candidate Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is leading by a margin of 18,068 votes after the fourth round of counting. The CPM candidate Debojyoti Das is a distant second.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur seats were held as sitting MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar did not take oath as MLAs from the respective constituencies after winning in the Assembly polls earlier this year. Bypolls to Khardaha and Gosaba were held following the death of TMC’s winning candidates.