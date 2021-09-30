Bengal bye-election: Bhabanipur sees low voter turnout in first 2 hours of polling

The Bhabanipur constituency recorded a low voter turnout of just 7.57 per cent during the first two hours of polling on Thursday.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Assembly bypoll from Bhabanipur to retain her Chief Minister’s seat. She is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM’s Sreejib Biswas.

While about 17.51 per cent polling was recorded at Jangipur Assembly constituency, Samserganj constituency in Murshidabad district saw a turnout of 16.32 per cent.

Elections to Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies were countermanded during the state Assembly polls earlier this year owing to the deaths of the candidates there.

No major incident of electoral malpractice or violence have been reported from any of these three seats.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that Section 144 of CrPC has been violated and that the police were taking no action about it. The party is likely to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, too, called for free and fair voting. “The EC must ensure that every voter casts their votes freely and without fear. We want to see peaceful polling,” Ghosh, who was heckled on the last day of campaigning (Monday) by a section of TMC workers and supporters, said.

Reacting to Tibrewal’s statements, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said the BJP were making baseless allegations. “There has been no violation of Section anywhere in the state. The BJP knows very well that their candidate will lose the election and is hence making such allegations. Now, they will say that their booth agents were prevented from entering polling stations. However, in reality, they don’t even have polling agents. So far, people have exercised their franchise peacefully in Bhabanipur,” Hakim added.

Meanwhile, in Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was allegedly seen influencing voters outside a polling booth. “All votes should be cast in favour of Lakshmir Bhandar (a popular social welfare scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government),” the TMC candidate said. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the EC against him.