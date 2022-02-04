Bengal: Buzz back at schools as offline classes resume

Offline classes resumed on Thursday in schools across the state after being suspended for a month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier in January. The reopening of educational institutions comes in the wake of protests by student wings of different political parties.

The West Bengal government had decided to shut down schools, colleges and universities across the state from January 3 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

As per the directions of the state government, offline classes resumed only for classes 8-12 in schools, while students of other classes will continue to attend online classes. At the same time, students of class 8 returned to school after almost two years. When schools had reopened for the first time during the pandemic in November 2021, only students of classes 9-12 were allowed to attend in-person classes.

Principal of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Joyoti Chaudhuri said, “Schools reopened for the first time for class 8. The excitement was palpable as they entered the school after almost two years. The teachers, too, were looking forward to this day and conducted hybrid classes. The attendance of class 8 to school was almost 50 per cent.”

Meanwhile, South Point High School started classes for students of 9 and 11, while those in classes 10 and 12 were asked to report to school from Monday. Its class 8 students would start attending offline classes from February 16.

However, several private schools decided to resume offline classes later during the week. La Martiniere School for Boys and La Martiniere School for Girls will start both offline and online classes for its students from February 7.