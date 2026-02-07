Bengal budget: Govt aims for record Rs 4,500 cr revenue amid transport dept’s green & digital push
State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, while speaking at the Assembly on Thursday, said that as of November 2025, the state has already collected Rs 2,922.43 crore, with significant contributions from digital portals 'Suvidha' and 'Uttar Suvidha'.
The West Bengal Transport Department is targeting a record revenue collection of Rs 4,500 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, driven by a major push towards green and digital mobility.
The current trajectory marks a steep climb from Rupees 936.01 crore collected in 2010-11, and a steady rise over recent years (Rupees 4,066.40 crore in 2023-24 and Rupees 4,307.72 crore in 2024-25).
To sustain this momentum, the state has proposed a budget allocation of Rupees 2,307.30 crore for the transport department for the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year.
In a major move against air pollution, the government has de-registered 2.04 lakh vehicles older than 15 years from the Vahan database and operationalised 30 retro-fitment centers to support affected owners.
Vahan Green Sewa, a new portal link allows manufacturers of CNG, LPG, and electric kits to enroll.
Over 1.66 lakh vehicles have been transitioned to cleaner fuel kits, including 11,581 motor cabs, last year.
The West Bengal Transport Corporation’s (WBTC) fleet is also moving towards a hybrid future, with 120 electric buses currently operational. The state is procuring 225 CNG buses and installing 84 EV chargers across 19 bus depots to support the shift.
‘Dheu’ Ferry
The state is also promoting eco-friendly water transport, with a Rs 6 crore CNG-electric ferry, ‘Dheu’, now operational. Thirteen new electric-diesel vessels are under construction at an estimated cost of ₹240 crore under a World Bank-assisted project.
Additionally, 119 traditional boats have been mechanized and modernized for enhanced safety under the Jaldhara Scheme.
The government is boosting commuter security with the Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS), having installed tracking devices in 1,78,973 vehicles to safeguard women and children as of November 2025. Meanwhile, ‘Yatri Sathi’, the state-backed ride-hailing app, is gaining ground with over 1.26 lakh registered drivers, offering a reliable, zero-commission alternative to private players, say transport department officials.
According to the transport department, the ‘Suvidha’ portal has streamlined international logistics at the India-Bangladesh border. By streamlining processes at Petrapole, Hili, and Changrabandha check-posts, it has processed over 2.32 lakh vehicles and generated ₹151.12 crore in trade revenue by late 2025.
“These integrated efforts are yielding life-saving results, with better surveillance and stricter safety protocols leading to a significant reduction in road accidents,” the state official said.
