Bengal budget: Govt aims for record Rs 4,500 cr revenue amid transport dept’s green & digital push

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the state has collected Rs 2,922.43 crore, with significant contributions from digital portals 'Suvidha' and 'Uttar Suvidha'. (File)

The West Bengal Transport Department is targeting a record revenue collection of Rs 4,500 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, driven by a major push towards green and digital mobility.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, while speaking at the Assembly on Thursday, said that as of November 2025, the state has already collected Rs 2,922.43 crore, with significant contributions from digital portals ‘Suvidha’ and ‘Uttar Suvidha’.

The current trajectory marks a steep climb from Rupees 936.01 crore collected in 2010-11, and a steady rise over recent years (Rupees 4,066.40 crore in 2023-24 and Rupees 4,307.72 crore in 2024-25).

To sustain this momentum, the state has proposed a budget allocation of Rupees 2,307.30 crore for the transport department for the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year.