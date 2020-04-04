Bengal: Blood banks face supply shortage as pandemic hits donation camps

On March 23, a day before the Bengal government had imposed the statewide lockdown, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular expressing concern that the coronavirus outbreak might lead to a shortage of blood. (Representational Image) On March 23, a day before the Bengal government had imposed the statewide lockdown, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular expressing concern that the coronavirus outbreak might lead to a shortage of blood. (Representational Image)

The nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus has disrupted supplies to blood banks across West Bengal, severely affecting patients who require regular blood transfusions.

The situation is even more dire in cases of A positive, AB positive and negative blood groups, which are difficult to procure even under regular circumstances, sources said.

On March 23, a day before the Bengal government had imposed the statewide lockdown, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular expressing concern that the coronavirus outbreak might lead to a shortage of blood and blood components in the state during the following weeks. It urged civic groups and medical facilities associated with blood donation and transfusion to continue their services and reminded them to follow recommended public health precautions against COVID-19.

However, despite government orders, organisers told The Indian Express that they faced challenges in arranging blood donation camps in many neighbourhoods across the state as residents were scared that such gatherings might lead to the spread of coronavirus, said D Ashish, Secretary of Medical Bank, a local organisation that encourages blood donations for thalassemia patients. The lack of transport due to the lockdown has also proved to be a hurdle for blood donation camps.

According to Ashish, 15 lakh units of blood are required every year in West Bengal, out of which 13 lakh units of blood are collected through blood donation drives. The shelf-life of collected blood is only 35 days.

“We appeal to young people and students to donate blood. Only people with patients in their families will realise how difficult the situation is right now and how thalassemia patients are suffering,” said Ashish.

The worst-hit are patients with low income across West Bengal, who require blood transfusions. Many of these patients make trips to Kolkata for treatment. Since the lockdown, these patients now have access mostly only to district hospitals that grapple with a lack of equipment and resources, sources said.

“Blood donation shortage usually occurs in the state during elections, Durga Puja, the summer and during natural disasters. Now, COVID-19 has hit the supply hard,” said Ashish. In Bengal, 16 blood banks are operated by the Centre, while 84 by the state government. In the state, there are 34 private blood banks and supply shortage has been witnessed everywhere, he added.

“We have 50,000 thalassemia patients in Bengal and they require 1,00,000 units of blood per month. Even if a patient’s family is managing to find a donor, they are facing difficulty in finding transport to reach blood banks,” said Goutam Guha, office secretary of the Thalassemic Guardians Association, a Kolkata-based organisation that provides support and medical assistance to thalassemic patients.

For patients with low income, the additional costs of transport, especially from the interiors of Bengal to blood banks and hospitals in the districts and in Kolkata, have placed unexpected financial burdens on the patients’ families, that many are unable to afford, said sources.

On April 1, Kolkata Police initiated a month-long blood donation programme to curb supply shortage. “As many as 50 police personnel will donate blood each day up till April 30. This will plug the gap to some extent,” Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, told The Indian Express. West Bengal Police personnel in various districts are also donating blood to contribute to supplies.

CM Mamata Banerjee said: “I salute Kolkata Police for their contribution. On one hand, they are managing law and order, and on the other, they are contributing 1,300 bottles of blood, which is for thalassemia patients.”

