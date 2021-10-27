Bengal: BJP’s Raiganj MLA joins TMC, says there was ‘conspiracy’ in saffron camp to make him lose polls

After he quit BJP on October 1, the saffron party’s Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani was inducted into Trinamool Congress Wednesday. The induction, held at the party’s headquarters, was initiated by TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee.

Kalyani was earlier with TMC but had switched over to BJP ahead of the Assembly polls held this year.

“He won the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket but has full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Therefore, he has decided to be a part of TMC. Today, we are inducting him into the party,” said Chatterjee during a press conference.

After joining TMC, Kalyani said, “There was a conspiracy in BJP to defeat me in state Assembly polls. Despite working for the people, I was not recognised by the party. I was issued a show cause notice after I decided to leave the saffron camp. Today I have rectified my mistake,” said Kalyani.

Reacting to the development, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “It is his personal decision. He was not keeping in touch with the party for a long time. He was also not attending the party programmes. In the future, he will get a befitting reply from the people of Raiganj for his action.”

After the state Assembly polls, a total of five BJP MLAs joined TMC. Although they are yet to resign from their posts as BJP MLAs, the saffron party’s strength in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has come down to 70.