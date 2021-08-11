Bengal: BJP workers protesting woman’s ‘gangrape’ held

On Tuesday, BJP workers staged a protest demanding justice for the woman. In Howrah district, party workers led by its state women wing chief Agnimitra Paul, demonstrated outside a police station.

As many as 45 BJP workers, including 19 women, were arrested from near the Victoria Memorial for holding a protest against the alleged gangrape of a speech-impaired woman in Howrah district.

The saffron party has claimed that the crime was orchestrated by TMC men as the victim’s husband is a BJP supporter. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, BJP workers staged a protest demanding justice for the woman. In Howrah district, party workers led by its state women wing chief Agnimitra Paul, demonstrated outside a police station.

Addressing a news conference later in the day, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said party MPs will stage a protest over the incident in the national capital.

He alleged that the police had at first refused to file a case after the complaint was lodged. “We have no faith in the healthcare system of the state. We have shifted the victim to a private hospital for proper treatment,” he said.

State minister Firhad Hakim said, “The police are carrying out an investigation into the incident. Unlike Uttar Pradesh, encounters do not take place in West Bengal. The accused will be tried as per the law. Some of the accused have been arrested and others, too, will be apprehended soon,”