Bengal BJP worker held over LPG ‘scam’; Dilip says ‘framed’

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo)

A BJP worker has been arrested for allegedly duping several persons by assuring them of LPG distributorship under a central government scheme.

Ranjeet Majumdar, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested on a complaint from a former BJP worker named Ashok Sarkar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Subhankar Sinha.

The BJP worker has been remanded to police custody until September 20.

“The complaint was filed on August 3, 2018. It alleged gross impropriety, nepotism and presumably financial corruption over allocation of LPG dealership in 2017-18 by nationalised petroleum companies favouring members of BJP and RSS. A case was lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy),” said a police officer, adding that the complainant also named some senior BJP and RSS members. “Some names have cropped up but it is too early to say anything. Let us investigate first.”

Majumdar was arrested after hours of questioning by Jorasanko police during which, police said, they found enough grounds to make the arrest. Police suspect that Majumdar is involved in a scam that could be worth crores and spread over a large part of the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that the charges against Majumdar were false and that he had been framed.

“He is our party member and we will support him,” said BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh.

“The law will take its own course but as far as this case is concerned, he was arrested after police recorded statement of two persons from Murshidabad. Police wanted Majumdar to ‘reveal’ big names. When he refused, he was arrested. He has been framed and this is nothing new. Everyone knows how police works in Bengal. Our district president of South Dinazpur was jailed for 72 days in a false case. We have fought and will continue to fight.”

Another BJP source said that Majumdar was once a good governance and central state coordinator for the party. He was relieved from the post a while earlier and holds no post in the party, the source said.

It is alleged that the influential names from the party leadership had recommended names of some beneficiaries. As per police sources, the complainant had also submitted documents to establish the correspondence between BJP leaders recommending names for the allocation.

