‘Party men kill’ Bengal BJP leader’s husband, MLA questions administration

A West Bengal BJP worker died on Sunday after being allegedly attacked by his party colleagues at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, prompting the local MLA to seek Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention.

BJP Panihati-1 mandal secretary Ruma Saha said several workers from her party abused her after she intervened to quell an altercation outside a shop. When her husband and party worker Arup Saha intervened later, he was attacked. According to locals, Arup sustained injuries and was rushed to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night. He died at the hospital the next morning.

Recounting the incident, Ruma told reporters that while returning home from the party office in Kankinara between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Saturday evening, she noticed a group of people arguing in front of a shop. She said she advised them to settle the matter peacefully, promising to inform the local MLA about the incident.