‘Party men kill’ Bengal BJP leader’s husband, MLA questions administration

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A West Bengal BJP worker died on Sunday after being allegedly attacked by his party colleagues at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, prompting the local MLA to seek Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention.
BJP Panihati-1 mandal secretary Ruma Saha said several workers from her party abused her after she intervened to quell an altercation outside a shop. When her husband and party worker Arup Saha intervened later, he was attacked. According to locals, Arup sustained injuries and was rushed to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night. He died at the hospital the next morning.
Recounting the incident, Ruma told reporters that while returning home from the party office in Kankinara between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Saturday evening, she noticed a group of people arguing in front of a shop. She said she advised them to settle the matter peacefully, promising to inform the local MLA about the incident.
However, shortly after reaching home, Ruma said she received a phone call informing her that another altercation had broken out. She returned to the spot, accompanied by her husband.
Ruma said, “I saw around 40-50 youths there, including Rajdeep, Raja Tahasildar, and Surajit Biswas alias Nani. Some of them were also followers of Nirmal Ghosh. When I tried to calm the situation, Payel and Raja Tahasildar came rushing towards me. Seeing this, my husband protested. Raja Tahasildar and a few others then pushed him hard in the chest.”
“After returning home, Arup’s eyes and face started rolling upwards. He did not even have the strength to speak,” she said.
Ruma alleged she was also threatened. When she called the local police station for help, the officer-in-charge allegedly asked her to contact the police commissionerate instead. She subsequently returned home with her husband.
On Sunday, Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath visited the family and said, “Anyone who commits a crime, whether from the TMC or the BJP, is a criminal. They must be punished according to the law.”
The MLA questioned the administration’s role, claiming that repeated complaints had been made about law and order in the area, but the situation had not improved. She pointed out that several clashes had taken place across different wards of Panihati.
The MLA alleged that people who had switched from the TMC to the BJP were creating unrest in the area. She pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Panihati-1 mandal president and a leader from Ward 14.
Targeting the district leadership, the BJP MLA said, “People have been appointed across all 29 wards of Panihati, but there is no coordination between them and the district president, and most of them are from Trinamool.”
The MLA alleged that BJP district president Chandicharan Roy could not tolerate her and that those who joined the BJP after the election results were receiving greater importance within the party. She also said she had apprised the chief minister of the situation three to four days ago and had taken steps in accordance with his instructions.
The MLA demanded strict legal action against everyone involved in the incident.
She further said that former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh had become active again after being released on bail and that some BJP workers were in touch with him.