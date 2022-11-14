scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Bengal: BJP, tribal outfits protest TMC minister’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu

Besides Kolkata, rallies seeking action against Giri, minister of state for correctional homes, were organised in Paschim Bardhaman, Malda and Bankura districts.

TMC Minister Akhil Giri addresses a rally in Nandigram on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AkhilGiriAITC)

Bharatiya Janata Party workers and members of tribal organisations on Sunday staged separate protests in several parts of West Bengal against state minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Kolkata, rallies seeking action against Giri, minister of state for correctional homes, were organised in Paschim Bardhaman, Malda and Bankura districts.

In the morning, members of the tribal community protesting on a highway in Bankura district’s Khatra stopped the car of Minister of State for Food and Supplies Jyotsna Mandi when she was going to Bankura. The protesters demanded strict punishment for Giri. The blockade was lifted later with the intervention of police.

“As a tribal woman, I personally do not support what Giri said. I am and remain with all tribal people,” Mandi said later while speaking to the media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

The BJP lodged several police complaints against Giri in different parts of the state. Also, party MP Locket Chatterjee filed a complaint against Giri at a police station in Delhi, demanding that he be removed as minister.

More from Kolkata

In a purported video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President during a party workers’ meeting in Nandigram on Friday. “They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?” Giri was heard saying. He later apologised.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:42:33 am
Next Story

Garnacho gives United 2-1 win at Fulham ahead of WCup break

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement