Bengal: BJP, tribal outfits protest TMC minister’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu

Bharatiya Janata Party workers and members of tribal organisations on Sunday staged separate protests in several parts of West Bengal against state minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Kolkata, rallies seeking action against Giri, minister of state for correctional homes, were organised in Paschim Bardhaman, Malda and Bankura districts.

In the morning, members of the tribal community protesting on a highway in Bankura district’s Khatra stopped the car of Minister of State for Food and Supplies Jyotsna Mandi when she was going to Bankura. The protesters demanded strict punishment for Giri. The blockade was lifted later with the intervention of police.

“As a tribal woman, I personally do not support what Giri said. I am and remain with all tribal people,” Mandi said later while speaking to the media.

The BJP lodged several police complaints against Giri in different parts of the state. Also, party MP Locket Chatterjee filed a complaint against Giri at a police station in Delhi, demanding that he be removed as minister.

In a purported video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President during a party workers’ meeting in Nandigram on Friday. “They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?” Giri was heard saying. He later apologised.