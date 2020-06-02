Bengal: BJP to organise ‘online’ rallies from June 8, Shah to be first speaker

The first meeting will be held on June 8 and will be addressed by Amit Shahji from Delhi,” Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur MP and BJP state president, said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday.(File) The first meeting will be held on June 8 and will be addressed by Amit Shahji from Delhi,” Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur MP and BJP state president, said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday.(File)

The state unit of the BJP on Monday announced that it would organise virtual meetings with party workers and people in the state, starting from June 8. Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah will address the first such online meeting from Delhi. The party said it would also reach out to people, “apprising them of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its first year of the second term.

The BJP also appointed new members of the state unit committee, comprising vice-presidents, secretaries, general secretaries and morcha heads. Several posts were awarded to party MPs and those who had defected from the Trinamool Congress to join BJP.

“Our party will reach out to the people of Bengal through these virtual mass meetings. Party leaders, workers as well as a section of common people can participate in them. The updates of the meetings and our party’s message will be posted on social media. The first meeting will be held on June 8 and will be addressed by Amit Shahji from Delhi,” Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur MP and BJP state president, said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday.

“In each of the meeting, 1,000 workers and leaders from the grassroots level to the top level will be present. Besides, 1,000 additional people will be present as the audience. Our state leaders will also have the opportunity to speak,” said Ghosh.

“We will also apprise the public about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, which has completed its first year after being re-elected,” he added.

Ghosh also announced a list of members forming the state committee and various party morchas. Many leaders, including Arjun Singh and Sabyasachi Dutta, who had defected from the TMC, were made office-bearers.

Singh, a former TMC leader who later contested and won from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, was made one of the vice-presidents. Dutta, a former TMC MLA who later joined the saffron party, was made one of the state secretaries.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was appointed as the state general secretaries. Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, who also joined the BJP, will now head the Mahila Morcha.

“There is no infighting in our party. Those who joined from Trinamool and many other leaders who have been elected have been given these party positions according to their merit. There are many posts, and all leaders will be accommodated gradually,” said Ghosh when asked whether party members would be disgruntled as posts were allotted to those who were earlier with the TMC.

Ghosh also targeted the state government, accusing it of indulging in “politics” over relief work following cyclone Amphan.

“Several houses were destroyed, many people lost their livelihood as Amphan hit the state. Our workers and leaders tried to carry out relief work, but were not allowed to do so. The state government said one has to notify the authorities before distributing relief materials. It seems only the government and TMC have the right to take part in relief work,” he said.

The state BJP chief also alleged that as a result of corruption in Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY),

there were still a large number of kuccha houses and incomplete concrete houses in rural Bengal, which were damaged during Amphan.

“How can there be still so many mud houses when money comes under PMAY every year? Many poor people could not avail the benefits of the housing scheme as a result of corruption. Many beneficiaries did not get full payment, and that is why we can see so many incomplete houses, which bore the brunt of the cyclone. We are going to send a list of such houses to the state government that were damaged during the cyclone,” added Ghosh.

“PM Narendra Modi visited the affected areas and since by that time proper assessment was not made, released Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. After proper assessment the state government should talk to the Centre, asking for requisite funds,” added Ghosh.

