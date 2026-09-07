Bengal BJP to mark Modi’s 25 years in office with month-long campaign

The BJP’s West Bengal unit has unveiled a month-long campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s uninterrupted administrative life. The programmes include science meets and social media promotion of the stories of 25 lakh families who benefited from his welfare schemes.
“On October 7, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years in administration. This is history created by Modi. Many have become prime minister and chief minister, but no one other than PM Modi has stayed in administration for 25 years,” state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya said at a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.
Bhattacharya further said, “On September 17, ‘ashirwad pradips’ will be lit all over the country for his long and healthy life. The people of Bengal will also bless the PM. We have fought the elections keeping the PM as our face. People said we did not have a face for elections, but we said we didn’t have a mask either.”
The party plans to bring the central government’s various welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the common man as part of the campaign, titled Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, to be held from September 17 to October 17.
There will be a Seva Jyoti Yatra at the district and mandal levels to take Modi’s 25 years of work to all sections of the people. Lamps will be lit at every booth and house at 7 pm on September 17 to congratulate the prime minister.
Under the Seva Setu Abhiyan, the BJP will hold three-day camps to ensure that people deprived of the benefits of central and state government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Annapurna Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana receive them. Digital assistance for the elderly to get old-age allowance, women safety awareness, water conservation, water tank renovation, waste segregation, and assistance for disabled people will be provided at these camps, to be conducted block by block and up to the booth level.
Everyone will be involved in service activities, from keeping places clean to supporting the marginalised, the party said.
Science Congress in five states
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The party will also organise a Science Congress in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi as well as cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with 1.25 lakh young scientists expected to participate.
The prime minister’s special works will be showcased in Kolkata through West Bengal’s own Gharana Alpana. Fine arts colleges will be involved in this programme to showcase their works, and emphasis will be placed on implementing various fine arts projects under a central government initiative.
Then there is a river reform initiative to increase public participation in river reform. A three-day camp will be held to honour Anganwadi and ASHA workers who have stood by the people despite various pressures.
The life stories of 25 lakh families who benefited from the social welfare projects led by Modi will be promoted on various social media platforms.
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Bhattacharya alleged that due to the non-cooperation of the former Trinamool government in West Bengal, many central projects like the PM Suryaghar Mufti Bijli Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana could not be implemented in the state. He added that about 63 railway projects were stopped due to land acquisition issues and non-grant of land to the Border Security Force.
Before becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for four terms.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More