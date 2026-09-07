Bengal BJP to mark Modi’s 25 years in office with month-long campaign

Before becoming prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for four terms. (File Photo/X@narendramodi)

The BJP’s West Bengal unit has unveiled a month-long campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s uninterrupted administrative life. The programmes include science meets and social media promotion of the stories of 25 lakh families who benefited from his welfare schemes.

“On October 7, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years in administration. This is history created by Modi. Many have become prime minister and chief minister, but no one other than PM Modi has stayed in administration for 25 years,” state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya said at a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.

Bhattacharya further said, “On September 17, ‘ashirwad pradips’ will be lit all over the country for his long and healthy life. The people of Bengal will also bless the PM. We have fought the elections keeping the PM as our face. People said we did not have a face for elections, but we said we didn’t have a mask either.”