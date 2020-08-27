West Bengal: BJP to campaign against state’s ‘mismanagement of Covid crisis’

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

To highlight the failure of the Mamata Banerjee government to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP will mark “Ar Noy Corona Abyabastha” (No More Corona Mismanagement) week from August 25 to 31.

Issuing a statement, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced the campaign on Wednesday. At present, the Medinipur MP himself is in home quarantine after two of his drivers and two security guards tested positive for Covid-19 recently. However, he said despite being in quarantine, he is regularly in touch with party leaders and workers and monitoring party activities.

Through this new programme, the party will highlight the “incompetence of the state government to tackle the present situation and its lack of preparedness”.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. Here, cases are rising every day, while common people are not getting beds in state hospitals. The situation is very grave as the administration has put people’s lives in danger by not taking adequate precautions to safeguard them. It shows Banerjee’s inefficiency as the Health Minister as she kept politics over people. We will highlight the failure of this government in this week-long programme,” said Ghosh.

The BJP will use its social media handles to share statistics and data to point out the government’s alleged failure in handling the Covid crisis. It will appeal to people to raise their voice against any injustice in Covid management.

