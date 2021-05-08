Bengal: BJP to boycott Speaker election & Assembly until violence ends

The BJP has decided to boycott the election for the Speaker in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Saturday and said its MLAs will not attend the House until the post-poll violence is contained.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said, “We will not attend the Speaker’s election tomorrow. Our MLAs will also not attend the session. We will not come to the Assembly till our MLAs get full protection. We will only come when the post poll violence in the state is controlled. We will expect the government to take steps to stop it.”

Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and MLA Partha Chatterjee said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has brought peace in the state. Those who are talking about restoring peace are the ones who have made provocative statements during election campaigning. We believe that Mamata Banerjee will ensure no incident of violence takes place in the state.”

Meanwhile, newly elected BJP MLA Mukul Roy took oath in the Assembly but skipped the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. Roy exchanged pleasantries with senior TMC leader Subrata Bakshi and spent some time in his chamber. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Roy said, “There comes a time in one’s life when he needs to keep quiet.” The remarks triggered speculation that he might return to the TMC.

“I met Subrata Bakshi and others as well. Today, I will not say anything more. When I have anything to say, I will ask all of you to come,” he added.

A section of MLAs are backing Suvendu Adhikari to be the Leader of Opposition while the other section favours Roy.

On Roy’s meeting with Bakshi, Ghosh said, “He is a senior leader and knows leaders of other parties. Therefore, he met them.”