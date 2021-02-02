Bengal: BJP to begin ‘parivartan yatras’ from Feb 6

The BJP is set to roll out rath yatras, styled as “parivartan yatras [marches for change]”, starting later this week across the state to kickstart its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. The yatras will be flagged off from the party’s five organisational zones, and pass through every Assembly constituency in the state.

On February 6, BJP president JP Nadda will be at the launch of a yatra from Nabadwip, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The programme is scheduled a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

On February 8 and 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state to attend such yatras, according to sources in the party. Nadda is likely to visit the state again on February 10.

State BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee on Monday submitted a letter to state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay at the state secretariat, seeking permission for the yatras.

In the letter, the BJP sought an appointment with the chief secretary to discuss the modalities and coordination with state and local administration to conduct the programme peacefully.

The BJP has politically divided Bengal into five organisational zones — North Bengal, Rarh Banga (South Western Districts), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Haldia, Modi will inaugurate the Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by GAIL, Bharat Petroleum’s LPG import terminal and a flyover in Ranichak, among other projects.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan was in Haldia refinery on Sunday to review the progress of the pipeline.