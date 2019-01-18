Bengal BJP submits fresh application for ‘Ganatantra Bachao Yatra’

The state BJP on Thursday submitted a fresh application before the Trinamool Congress government, seeking permission to hold a ‘Ganatantra Bachao Yatra’, which will “not have any religious undertone”.

The move came days after the BJP failed to get clearance from the Supreme Court for its proposed rath yatra. The apex court had, however, allowed the party to organise political rallies and meetings across the state.

A BJP delegation led by state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar submitted a letter to Chief Secretary Malay De at the state secretariat, informing the government about the proposed programme. The state government accepted the application.

“We have given a proposal to the state government to hold Ganatantra Bachao Yatra. This yatra will not have any religious undertone and will not advocate for any caste, community or creed. This will be taken out to protect democracy in Bengal and build a mass connect. The Constitution gives us the right to organise such rallies,” said Majumdar.

In the proposal, BJP plans to hold four rallies spanning 12 days. These are scheduled to be taken out from Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas and Krishnanagar in Nadia.

The BJP leader futher said, “The Supreme Court has said the state government will have to take decision at the earliest on our new proposal. Now we are awaiting a state government response on this and the decision it takes.”

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday directed the state government “to permit all public meetings, rallies etc. proposed to be held” by the state BJP “at different venues, provided adequate and timely information and schedules of such meetings..are furnished by the petitioner”.