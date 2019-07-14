Bengal BJP’s special membership drive targets 5 lakh from minority communities

In its latest membership drive in West Bengal, the BJP has set a target of achieving five lakh party members from the minority communities. A special membership drive will be held from July 14 to 18 in minority-dominated areas across the state in this regard.

BJP’s state minority morcha president Ali Hussain told The Indian Express that kiosks or stalls would be set up outside mosques and madrasas to reach out to Muslims.

“In the 2014 membership drive, which was conducted through missed calls, we had about 40,000 members from the minority communities. In Lok Sabha polls, we received a good and positive response from Muslims and other minority groups. Their support helped us win several seats in Bengal. This time will we are targeting to achieve five lakh party members from the minority communities, which will be 12 times more than last time,” Hossain said.

As part of its nationwide campaign, the BJP started its membership drive in West Bengal on July 6. Overall, the party has fixed a target of one crore party members from Bengal. In 2014, the party had around 42 lakh party members in the state. The membership drive here will continue till August 11.

“To achieve this target of five lakh party members from minority communities, we will set up kiosks and stalls outside mosques and madrasas in Muslim-dominated areas across the state. This way, we will reach out to them. The special membership drive for minority communities will be held from July 14 to 18,” Hossain added.

In 2018 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats after registering 43.3 per cent votes, while the BJP bagged 18 seats after receiving 40.3 per cent votes. The decision to reach out to minority communities is seen as a fresh attempt by the party to further divide the minority voters and brigde the 3 per cent point- gap.