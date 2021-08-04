Bengal: BJP says 2 workers killed in retribution, TMC denies

The body of another BJP worker, 45-year-old Tapan Khatua, was fished out from a pond at Egra in East Midnapore district earlier in the day. Investigations are underway in both the incidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday claimed that two of its workers were killed by miscreants of the ruling Trinamool Congress. According to the BJP, the body of booth level worker Indrajit Sutradhar (32) was found hanging from the ceiling of a room, with his hands tied from behind, in an abandoned building at Khoirasol in Birbhum district. He had been missing since Tuesday night. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said both their workers were killed by TMC men, adding that the deaths were an act of retribution following Tusday’s attack on the convoy of Trinamool’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in BJP-ruled Tripura.

He claimed that as many as 33 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal since Mamata Banerjee took oath as the chief minister for the third time.

“Today, two of our workers were found dead. Our booth level worker Indrajit Sutradhar was killed and then hanged with his hands and legs tied to make it look like a suicide. Another party worker, Tapan Khatua, was killed and his body was dumped into a pond. A reign of terror and violence has been unleashed on the BJP in West Bengal. Law-and-order has collapsed. Those talking about democracy in other states should look into the state of affairs in Bengal. We will fight this in a democratic way,” Bhattacharya added.

Claiming their party offices were vandalised in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts, the BJP leader said, “The deaths of our workers are a fallout of yesterday’s attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy in Tripura. This is nothing but retribution. Our party offices have been vandalised in north Bengal districts. When will the people of Bengal get relief from this culture of violence?”

The TMC denied any involvement in the alleged killings. “The TMC has got nothing to do with these deaths. Our workers were in either of these incidents. The BJP is trying to link the TMC to the deaths. While one was killed because of personal enmity, another died by suicide,” a Trinamool spokesperson said.