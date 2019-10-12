Bengal BJP: Puja Carnival bid to divert attention from lawlessness

Over 70 Durga Pujas committees in and around Kolkata took out colourful processions of idols on Red Road on Friday to mark the fourth edition of the Durga Puja Carnival, organised by the state government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were present at the two-hour event.

The carnival also saw the presence of several foreign delegates and members of Tollygunge film industry and industrialists.

The BJP, meanwhile, targeted Banerjee by accusing her of diverting people’s attention from the lawless situation in Bengal by organising such grand Durga Puja carnival.

“What is the point of organising such carnival when people are getting killed every day here? Will the people enjoy it under these circumstances? During Durga Puja five BJP workers have been killed. Recently, a school teacher was killed who was our party supporter. This only shows the poor law and order situation in Bengal. The state government is organising this Puja carnival to divert people’s attention from the present situation,” Ghosh told reporters.

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier told reporters that the party has also sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters in Siliguri that the murders of the school teacher and his wife and son expose complete lawlessness in the state. “A school teacher and his family members were brutally killed in Bengal. This is very unfortunate. This exposes the lawlessness in the state. This is not a sign of good governance. This is bad governance,” he said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, said if needed then President’s Rule could be imposed in Bengal. “The law and order situation has deteriorated a lot here. Things are turning worse every day. If government thinks then President’s Rule could be imposed here,” Chowdhury said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, slammed the BJP saying it was trying to divert people’s attention from the economic downturn facing the country by politicising the murder of the school teacher.

“The BJP should stop making baseless allegations. The law and order situation in Bengal is fine and they are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere here. They are trying to divert attention from the economic downturn by politicing deaths,” said senior TMC leader Tapas Roy.