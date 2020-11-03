Bengal: BJP protests against police, TMC calls it ‘cheap politics’

A BJP worker hurls bricks at cops at Hastings. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

BJP workers on Monday demonstrated outside police stations across West Bengal to protest against the murders of people who it claims were its workers. The party has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating these killings.

Union minister Babul Supriyo said killing people over their political affiliation was sickening. “Fourteen BJP workers from West Bengal have lost their lives at the hands of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state in the last nine months, starting from January till 11 September this year. #TMCStopPoliticalKillings. Are you so scared Didi [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee] that you have to resort to such brutality?” he tweeted.

His party colleague and Union minister Debasree Chowdhury said, “On one hand, Didi says that there is peace in Bengal, but on the other hand BJP supporters have been the victim of political violence. Now, Didi can’t see anything, she won’t say anything.”

Dismissing the accusations, state Education Minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the saffron party was trying to disrupt peace in the state.

“Every day the BJP is crying foul over the law-and-order situation here. They only want to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state. But the people of West Bengal will not get swayed by cheap politics,” he said.

The latest death over which the two parties have clashed is that of a 34-year-old man found hanging in a mango orchard in Nadia district’s Gayeshpur city on Sunday. The BJP has claimed that victim Bijoy Shil was its worker, and was killed by workers of the ruling party for defecting to the saffron camp. The TMC, however, has rejected the allegation and raised questions about Shil’s political affiliation.

The Opposition party on Monday observed a 12-hour bandh in the district’s Kalyani subdivision, but it evoked a mixed response. Some shops remained shut, but the vehicular movement was normal as usual.

“Ironical that same @BJP WB who agitated today in name of a poor dead man from Nadia were missing from Goyeshpur when his body was brought home & last rites completed peacefully. Family clear he had NO political affiliation. Fake news of ‘BJP worker killed by TMC’ uncovered,” tweeted TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who represents the district’s Krishnanagar constituency in Parliament. On Sunday, Moitra had tweeted a video in which a woman she identified as Shil’s wife says her husband did not have any political affiliation.

