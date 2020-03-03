Bengal: BJP office set on fire in Birbhum, party blames TMC

According to a local BJP leader, the office came under an attack on Sunday night — the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata. According to a local BJP leader, the office came under an attack on Sunday night — the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata.

A small BJP office was torched allegedly by “TMC goons” in Birbum district’s Illambazar area.

According to a local BJP leader, the office came under an attack on Sunday night — the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata. “Our workers were away when TMC goons attacked the party office and set it on fire,” said party leader Gopal Sarkar.

TMC leaders, however, were not available for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.