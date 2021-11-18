Bengal: BJP MLAs stage walkout after Speaker rejects three adjournment motions

BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly after the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the adjournment motions brought by them for discussion on the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, opposing the declining price of liquor and a debate on alleged irregularities in OBC reservation in the state were rejected by the Speaker. Led by Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Pal, the BJP members erupted in protest on the Assembly premises demanding that the sale of liquor be stopped immediately in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, “The state cess should be reduced to Rs 100 for LPG and Rs 12 for petrol and diesel. The demand has been raised by all BJP MLAs and hence we brought the adjournment motion. They (the Trinamool Congress) gave us an opportunity to read (the motions) but not to discuss important issues. The Assembly is for the people. However, Opposition members simply don’t have an opportunity in the House to raise a demand in the interest of Bengal. (Trinamool MLA) Tapas Roy said yesterday that if 200 of the ruling party members shout in unison, the voices of Opposition members will be drowned out. The same thing was said during the erstwhile CPM rule, under (former) chief minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya and we know what happened later.”



Meanwhile, BJP national vice president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh met state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and Trinamool MLA Malay Ghatak in the Assembly on Wednesday. While Ghosh termed the meeting as a courtesy call, speculations of a switchover gained ground.

Ghosh was seen standing in front of the room of late minister Subrata Mukherjee. Moments later, he was spotted heading into Hakim’s room.

After visiting Hakim, Ghosh proceeded towards Ghatak’s room. Speaking to reporters, the former BJP state president said, “People may read what they want into today’s meetings. I have always maintained cordial ties with everyone.”