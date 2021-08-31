Bengal BJP MLA Biswajit Das rejoins TMC, third leader to return after Mamata Banerjee’s win

In a setback for West Bengal BJP, its MLA Biswajit Das and councillor Manotosh Nath joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Das, who is an MLA from the Bagda constituency, said he decided to leave the BJP following some “misunderstandings” that should have never happened.

Bengal witnessed a wave of growth & development under the leadership of @MamataOfficial. Inspired by this phenomenal work, today @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bagda Shri Biswajit Das joined us in the presence of Shri @itspcofficial, Smt. @kakoligdastidar and Smt. Alo Rani Sarkar. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pKbAVnSbV5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 31, 2021

“Due to some misunderstandings, some changes were made that shouldn’t have been made. I’ve returned to my home now and I will continue to work for people of my state and constituency,” Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago. The BJP has done nothing for Bengal,” he added after joining the party in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, news agency PTI reported.

Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2019. He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The development comes just a day after BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined TMC, alleging that the saffron party was indulging in “vindictive politics”. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh had claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of West Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.

“I urge all to join the TMC for the welfare of West Bengal. There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the Bishnupur MLA had said.

Welcoming Ghosh to the party fold, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said many other BJP leaders are in touch with the TMC. “We will fight the BJP politically. It is also trying to belittle the people of West Bengal,” he said.

The BJP won 77 of the 292 seats of the West Bengal assembly that went to the polls. The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each. Voting in Jangipur and Samserganj had to be postponed after the death of one candidate each in the two seats.

In June, BJP MLA and party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC, four years after he left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the saffron camp.

(With agency inputs)