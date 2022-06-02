Bengal BJP ministers, leaders under CID lens over ‘irregularities in recruitments’ at AIIMS Kalyani

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has initiated investigations after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against alleged irregularities in the recruitments at AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The FIR, based on a complaint filed by one Sariful Islam on May 20, names four BJP leaders, including Minister of State Education Subhas Sarkar and MP Jagannath Sarkar. The FIR has been filed under Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR names seven people in total, besides other unknown persons. According to the police, documents related to the recruitment procedure have been sought from the authorities of Kalyani AIIMS. The complainant has alleged that the accused people misused their position to help appoint people known to them at the Central government-run multispecialty hospital.

Niladri Sekhar Dana, BJP’s MLA from Bankura and one of the accused in the case, had earlier rejected the allegations saying that they are politically motivated.

This comes at a time when ministers and MLAs from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are under the CBI’s lens in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam case. Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari have been grilled by the central probe agency over their alleged involvement in the case.