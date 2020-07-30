Body of Bengal BJP man found hanging in betel vineyard, party blames TMC

The deceased, Purnachandra Das, was the BJP booth president of ward number 41 in the Ramnagar-2 municipal area. The deceased, Purnachandra Das, was the BJP booth president of ward number 41 in the Ramnagar-2 municipal area.

Body of a 44-year-old BJP worker, who was missing since Wednesday morning, was found hanging from a bamboo pole in a betel vineyard at the coastal town of Digha in East Midnapore district late afternoon as the party blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) “goons” for the “murder”.

The TMC denied the allegation levelled against it.

The deceased, Purnachandra Das, was the BJP booth president of ward number 41 in the Ramnagar-2 municipal area.

A relative of Das said, “He was called for a meeting by local TMC leaders in the morning. Since then, he was missing.”

His family tried look for him but failed.

Later, local residents spotted the body hanging in the vineyard near his house at 4pm and called police. The body was sent for post-mortem.

His family alleged that he was murdered.

Tight-lipped, police said the cause of the death will be revealed after the post-mortem report examination is conducted.

Das’s family claimed that he was alienated in the neighbourhood because of his ideological leanings and was forced to quit the BJP many times.

BJP president of Kanthi (Organisation) Anup Chakraborty said, “The TMC murdered Das in a planned manner. For a long time, they were trying to frame him in false cases. He recently got bail in all cases and returned home. Local Trinamool leaders called him in a kangaroo court this morning. Since then, he was missing. We suspect that he was murdered before being hanged. We are demanding a transparent investigation in this case.”

Meanwhile, TMC leaders denied all allegations.

A local TMC leader said, “The case is being investigated. The cause of the death will be clear after investigation.”

