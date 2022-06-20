Bengal: BJP leader held for fraud

Two BJP leaders, one from the party’s youth wing, were arrested from Howrah and Kolkata in separate cases of fraud and obstructing government work.

Sumit Ranjan Kandar, the BJP candidate from the Udayanarayanpur in the last assembly polls, was arrested from his house in Howrah for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving jobs of primary school teachers. The job seekers had staged a protest in front of the Udaynarayanpur police station demanding CID probe.

Also, BJYM leader Bikash Sharma (35) was arrested from his residence in Taltola on Saturday night in a case of obstructing government work that was registered in 2019. He is general secretary of BJYM’s North Kolkata unit, it is learnt. He was booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) among others, a police official said.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “These are politically motivated cases. We will provide them full legal support.”