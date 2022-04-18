Bengal: BJP leader calls for introspection as three state committee members resign

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra Sunday said its West Bengal leadership should analyse and introspect reasons behind the resignation of three state committee members, and wondered whether old-timers were not feeling comfortable any more in the decision-making panel.

Hazra made the comments in a social media post after Murshidabad BJP MLA Gourishankar Ghosh stepped down as general secretary of the state unit on Sunday along with state working committee members Bani Ganguly and Dipankar Choudhury.

The three alleged that they were overlooked while making policy decisions by the party on political issues.

The development comes a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress steamrolled its way to victory in two by-polls as Shatrughan Sinha handed a crushing defeat to BJP’s Agnimitra Paul in Asansol, while Babul Supriyo humbled CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim in Ballygunge.

Hazra said Gourishankar Ghosh was a good organiser, who kept BJP’s flag flying in the state.

“But, why people like him are no more interested to be a part of the state committee? This has to be analysed,” he said.

In his resignation letter, Ghosh said the state and district committees of the BJP have “failed to address the organisational weaknesses, which were the main reasons behind our poor show in all recent polls”.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan had on Saturday said the party’s loss in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly seat by-polls was expected, as the state unit is led by “inexperienced leaders bereft of any political maturity”.