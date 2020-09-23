Bengal: BJP launches campaign for women safety

Agnimitra Paul

The BJP on Tuesday launched a new campaign titled “Ar Noy Mohilader Asuraksha” (no more compromise in women’s safety) to “highlight the plight of women in West Bengal and address their concerns”. Through this campaign, women will be able to register their complaints to the party by sending an SMS or a WhatsApp message on a toll-free number.

The BJP leader also said that the state was recording a high number of cases of women and child trafficking.

The party’s state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul launched the campaign at the state BJP headquarters. She also launched a book on the alleged deteriorating condition of women in the state by documenting several past incidents of atrocities against them.

“Despite Bengal having a woman chief minister, women in the state are not safe. Their security has been compromised as atrocities against them are on the rise. Every day reports of violence against women are coming up. The police force is not adequate to handle such cases. In a bid to help women register their complaints, we have launched a new campaign today,” said Paul.

“Even NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data shows that Bengal features among the top three states when it comes to sexual assault, acid attack and overall atrocities on women. The time has come to change this scenario,” added Paul.

