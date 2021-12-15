Bengal: BJP launches 3-day stir in Singur, flags farmers’ issues

THE BJP on Tuesday began a three-day agitation at Singur in Hooghly district “in the interest of the state’s farmers” and targeted the TMC government over a host of farm issues.

After receiving a “delayed” permission from the police to hold its agitation at Singur, the saffron camp slammed the TMC government for its alleged failure to regulate the retail price of raw materials, such as fertilizers, farmers not getting the right MSP and irregular procurement of crops from farmers.

The protest site is significant as it was from Singur that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had started her anti-land acquisition movement back in 2008 that forced Tata Motors to shift its proposed small car project ‘Nano’ to Sanand in Gujarat. The police did not allow the state BJP peasants’ cell to set up a podium on Tuesday.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and others took part in the agitation.

“We have started a three-day agitation here to speak for the interest of the farmers. They should get their due and need to be protected. In Bengal, farmers do not get the right MSP for their produce. In fact, it is lowest here. We will hold a bigger movement if their condition is not improved,” said Majumdar.

Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of ruining job opportunities and failing to provide livelihood to local people of Singur after becoming the Chief Minister.

“What happened to the promises you made to the people? Farmers are facing hardships. Local people of Singur did not get jobs as promised. Fertilizers are being sold at a premium price by middlemen. You said a lot of things against the the Centre for bringing in farm laws. But what have you done for them in Bengal?” Adhikari asked.

He also said the party would launch a march to Nabanna (state secretariat) in the days to come. “We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour towards farmers. We will take out a rally from Singur to Nabanna. We will launch a bigger movement,” he added.

The TMC, however, targeted the BJP for focusing on a non-issue to “hide their failures”. “At a time when the campaign is on for Kolkata civic poll, the BJP has gone to Singur for protest because it knows that it cannot win a single seat in the city,” said state minister Firhad Hakim.

If the BJP had the support of farmers in Singur, it would have won the local Assembly seat. This is nothing but an attempt to shift people’s focus from KMC election,” said state minister Firhad Hakim.