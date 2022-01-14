Amid protests, Bengal BJP unit dissolves all departments, cells

The Bengal unit of the BJP on Thursday dissolved all its departments and cells after protests against the state party leadership intensified.

A circular issued by the party late in the evening read, “As per the instructions of Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, MP, State President of West Bengal BJP, all Departments and Cells stand dissolved till the time they are reconstituted and new appointments made.”

The move came after dissident BJP leaders in West Bengal decided to come together and sit for a meeting on January 15 to discuss issues concerning the state unit of the party. Sources in the party said the meeting, to be held at Kolkata Port Trust Guest House, will feature a large number of leaders who recently quit the party’s official WhatsApp groups after they were left out of the BJP’s new state committee.

The dissident leaders have already held meetings at the house of Union minister Shantanu Thakur, senior BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar and another party leader Pratap Banerjee. However, some of them could not attend those meetings.

“Therefore, we have decided to hold a meeting for all those who have been deprived by the party. Long-time party leaders and those who have actually helped build the party in Bengal have been left out of the new state committee. We have nothing against new inclusions but it should not be at the cost of removing the old-timers,” said a senior BJP leader. He added that a large number of such leaders have grievances against state BJP general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty.

“A competition is going on within Bengal BJP to capture the state unit of the party. Amitava Chakravorty played a big role in shaping the new state committee and inducted leaders close to his camp. He has ignored the contribution of leaders who made it possible for the BJP to get 38 per cert vote share (2021 Assembly polls). It is now the need of the hour to arrive at a consensus against his wrongdoings,” the leader added.