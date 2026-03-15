‘He asked for sweets, I said after polls’: Veteran Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on his interaction with PM Modi
Dilip Ghosh returned to the centre stage at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. He shares details of a humorous exchange with PM Modi regarding his recent marriage and explains the BJP’s strategy in the 2026 Bengal polls.
The culmination of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra Saturday saw a rare and significant display of unity at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. The rally brought together the party’s “old guard” and newer high-profile entrants in a show of strength just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Among the most notable sights was the prominent presence of former state President Dilip Ghosh. For months, rumours had swirled regarding Ghosh being sidelined, as he had been conspicuously absent from several key party events. However, on Saturday, Ghosh not only shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also addressed the massive crowd.
The most talked-about moment occurred as PM Modi was leaving the stage when he paused to engage in a brief, animated conversation with Ghosh. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Ghosh shared that the exchange was light-hearted. “I met PM Modi after many days. He knew that I had recently gotten married, so he jokingly asked me why I hadn’t treated him to sweets yet,” Ghosh said with a smile.
“I told him that I would treat him after the elections are over. He was in a good mood and spoke to everyone, but since it had been a long time, he spent a moment catching up with me.”
Addressing his recent absence from party events, Ghosh said, “Whenever the party calls me, I go. This time I was called, so I went. All the leaders were there together.”
The ‘architect’ returns to the fold
Dilip Ghosh is widely regarded as the architect of the BJP’s breakthrough in West Bengal during the 2019 general elections. However, his role had diminished after he was replaced as state chief in 2021. The internal rift appeared to deepen last year after Ghosh met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha.
The tide began to turn following the appointment of Shamik Bhattacharya as state president in July 2025. Bhattacharya’s primary mission has been to bridge the gap between various factions to ensure the party fights the 2026 polls as a unified front.
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Ghosh expressed confidence in the party’s current trajectory, suggesting that the voter base is shifting. “Previously, we saw CPI(M) and the Congress votes coming to the BJP. Now, even TMC votes are coming our way,” he claimed. “People want change, and they realise that without the BJP, that change cannot happen.”
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently instructing state leaders to set aside personal differences and work as a “team of four top leaders,” Ghosh’s return to the limelight suggests the party is leaning on his significant grassroots popularity to lead the final charge toward the Assembly.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More