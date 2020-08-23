Bengal BJP delegation meets Governor, seeks probe into vandalism at Visva-Bharati

Protesters at Visva-Bharati University campus Monday. (Express)

A BJP delegation led by its MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded an impartial probe into the demolition of a wall around the Poush Mela ground on the Visva-Bharati University campus last week.

“We do not want to politicise (Rabindranath) Tagore. But there has been an incident that miscreants have tried to grab land in Visva Bharati. They are spreading anarchy. That is why we have come here and appealed to the Governor (for his intervention), apart from submitting a deputation,” said Khan, also a leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Former MP of Bolpur Anupam Hazra, who was part of the delegation, submitted a letter to the Governor highlighting “unprecedented anarchy” in the university.

A group led by TMC leaders had last Monday demolished a wall near Poush Mela ground and a gate of VBU, and ransacked construction material. Following this, VB authorities indefinitely shut the university. Police arrested eight people for vandalism.

