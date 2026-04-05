Bengal BJP files complaint with EC over TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Amit Shah
The Bengal BJP has urged the Election Commission to hold Banerjee guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct, direct the immediate removal and censorship of the video content from all public platforms.
The West Bengal unit of the BJP filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sunday, seeking urgent action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly making “derogatory, provocative, and hateful” statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The BJP alleged that Banerjee’s remarks constitute a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Accompanying the complaint was a video clip in which the TMC leader is reportedly seen and heard making the alleged comments during a public address.
In its letter to the CEO, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the BJP claimed that the statements were part of a “coordinated strategy” by the TMC leadership to fuel hostility, fear, polarisation and hatred.
“The statement is made calculatedly to demean, provoke and incite hostility, creating tension, animosity and polarisation within the electoral environment. The subject statement is not an isolated incident, but a part of a continuing and escalating pattern of provocative and intimidatory rhetoric by TMC leadership and its functionaries,” it said.
“The repetitive, frequent, similar statements by TMC functionaries targeting the BJP leadership and party strongly indicate the TMC leadership’s intent to tarnish the BJP’s reputation,” the letter added.
The BJP’s letter alleged that Banerjee’s statements were made under the command, direction, and tacit approval of party leadership, reflecting a systemic disregard for the MCC.
The Bengal BJP has urged the Election Commission to hold Banerjee guilty of violating the MCC, direct the immediate removal and censorship of the video content from all public platforms, issue a strict restraining order against Banerjee and other TMC functionaries to prevent further inflammatory speeches, and initiate appropriate criminal proceedings under applicable laws.
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The escalating war of words comes as West Bengal prepares for a high-stakes election. On March 15, the Election Commission of India
announced that the state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More