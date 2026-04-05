Bengal BJP files complaint with EC over TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Amit Shah

The BJP claimed that Kalyan Banerjee's statements were part of a "coordinated strategy" by the TMC leadership (File photo).

The West Bengal unit of the BJP filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sunday, seeking urgent action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly making “derogatory, provocative, and hateful” statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP alleged that Banerjee’s remarks constitute a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Accompanying the complaint was a video clip in which the TMC leader is reportedly seen and heard making the alleged comments during a public address.

In its letter to the CEO, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the BJP claimed that the statements were part of a “coordinated strategy” by the TMC leadership to fuel hostility, fear, polarisation and hatred.