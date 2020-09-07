TMC workers will be stripped, beaten with shoes: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh accused the TMC leaders of "looting people's money to fund their children's education".

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers would be stripped in public and beaten with shoes. Criticising the police, Ghosh said a section of law-enforcement officials was intimidating BJP workers, and would not be spared.

“We will strip its [TMC] workers on road intersections and beat them up with shoes. I had said that ‘Unishe half, ar ekushe saaf [half gone in 2019, and full sweep in 2021]’. The TMC will be vanquished in the 2021 Assembly polls. We will do that. We will not spare those who have threatened the people and intimidated them with policemen. We are noting everything down in a notebook,” Ghosh told a group of party workers at Ghola in North 24 Parganas district.

“Some policemen are working at the behest of the ruling party leaders. Those unleashing violence on our workers will be brought to book after the 2021 Assembly polls,” he added.

Ghosh accused leaders of the ruling party of looting people’s hard-earned money to fund their children’s education.

“They [TMC leaders] have looted people’s money and funded the education of their children. Policemen have become the ‘yes men’ of TMC leaders. No one will be spared. They will not be allowed to see the faces of their wives and children,” said the state BJP chief.

“Every morning, we wake up to news of violence and killings of our workers. Is this why people changed the government? The TMC ousted the Left Front government after giving a call for ‘parivartan [change]’. Do you see any difference? It is the BJP that is fighting to bring about a change in the state. More than 100 BJP workers have given their lives. Their sacrifices will not go in vain. We will fight until the change is brought about in Bengal,” he added.

Reacting to the comments, TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay dared Ghosh to thrash him with shoes. “Dilip Ghosh is an uneducated and uncultured person. What do you expect to hear from a person like him? If he has guts, let him beat me first with shoes. I am challenging him,” said the parliamentarian from Serampore.

